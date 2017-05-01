5 responses to “The Winter Almost Broke Me, and the Spring May Not Be Long Enough #PPD

  1. mariaescalante2@verizon.net | May 2, 2017 at 12:57 pm | Reply

    Loved reading this post. Why? It’s so honest and really puts the reader in the experience of the writer. Felt like I had gone through your winter and the challenges you had to confront. You are really a great writer. The Pacific Northwest winters sound pretty severe. So here’s an idea, feel free to show up at our house in Jupiter any time you have a need for sunshine. You can relax and I’ll take your kids to the beach.

  2. keatlaretswe | May 9, 2017 at 3:07 pm | Reply

    Thank you for your courage to share.

  3. Morgan Player | May 9, 2017 at 3:27 pm | Reply

    Hi, I had postpartum psychosis and found myself in a straight jacket shoved face down into a rubber room. No joke. This happened one week after my precious only child was born in 1999. I could find NO INFORMATION about it at that time. Your blog (and mine) are important ways of communicating with others about these very real and scary conditions THAT WE HAVE NO CONTROL OVER. My post is called LOCKED UP IN D.C. should you like to read it. Thank you.
    here’s the link to make it easier https://playinwiththeplayers.wordpress.com/2017/01/27/locked-up-in-d-c/

